Dosi Dos by WCCTM is an Indica-leaning cultivar that’s a frost-covered treat for the discerning cannabis palate. The strain is a hybrid cross between Face Off OG and OGBK, which exudes a distinct nose of pine, earth and funk. Floral with earthy undertones and a slight gassy finish, Dosi Dos is another relaxing strain. Big, bold and beautiful, the fully expressed buds have an entrancing violet color and hefty trichome production.



A uniquely social strain, Dosi Dos is believed to help mitigate social anxiety and enhance physical activities, and under the right conditions, help with productivity.



* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro-sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.