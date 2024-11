Dosilato Punch Live Resin Badder packs a heavy-hitting high that will leave you feeling relaxed and euphoric. As an Indica-dominant BHO extract from the Do-Si-Dos x Gelato #41 cross, it has a tantalizing aroma of sweet creamy vanilla and earthy spice. Solvent free and powerfully smooth, the effects from this live resin badder throw a hard and fast uppercut at daily stressors.

read more