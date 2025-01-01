About this product
Exotic, electric, and dripping in flavor—Dragon Lychee is a sensory experience you won’t forget. This sativa-leaning hybrid blends tropical lychee sweetness with a fiery kick of gassy funk, creating a bold profile that hits like dragon’s breath. Bright, juicy, it’s the perfect spark for inspired days or elevated nights.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
