Durban Poison Top Shelf Flower is a petrol-packed Sativa with an earth and spice nose and lofty effects. A legacy strain in the cannabis community, this tight and conical-shaped flower has a complex terpene profile that emits an energized aroma of pine, diesel, earth, and licorice. The strain's effect is breezy and creative, providing a mental conduit to a relaxed mindset.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC