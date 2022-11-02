About this product
West Coast Cure’s E85 Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cultivar created by Grandiflora Genetics. A fruit-forward strain with a nectar palate and dense buds, its aroma is sweet and produces a vanilla gas taste. Named after the ethanol flex-fuel, the flowers are densely knuckled with green and purple hues and bright orange pistils. Coated in a generous layer of ripe trichomes, this E85 provides a renewable high best suited for seasoned consumers.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
