West Coast Cure’s E85 Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cultivar created by Grandiflora Genetics. A fruit-forward strain with a nectar palate and dense buds, its aroma is sweet and produces a vanilla gas taste. Named after the ethanol flex-fuel, the flowers are densely knuckled with green and purple hues and bright orange pistils. Coated in a generous layer of ripe trichomes, this E85 provides a renewable high best suited for seasoned consumers.