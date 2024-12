Extreme OG Live Resin Badder is a heady concentrate that offers a complex fusion of flavor and effects. Extracted from an Indica phenotype of its namesake strain, this live resin badder delivers a spicy dab with a citrus and earth zest. Relaxed and insightful, the overarching high from this whipped OG soothes the overstressed physique and takes the mundane mindset on an extraordinary journey into the subconscious mind.

read more