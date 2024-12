Extreme OG Live Resin Cartridge hits like a runaway freight train. Extracted from an Indica phenotype of the Extreme OG flower, the oil in these 1-gram tanks delivers a terpene-rich vape with bold, gassy notes. With an intense aroma and unrivaled OG potency, the effects of this live resin cart create a kaleidoscope of vibrant sensations.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

