Face Plant smacks the head and slaps the tastebuds with its bold, earthy spice punch and zesty citrus fire. Packed with myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, this Indica-dominant strain doesn’t just hit the head—it takes down the whole body. The rich flavor rolls deep with spicy undertones and a bright tart twist, leaving you vibing and grounded. Whether kicking back or calling it a night, Face Plant is your go-to strain for knocking out the day in style.

