The .05g Fasto Rosin Cartridge — If you love Fatso Live Rosin and Fatso Cold Cure Badder — you’re gonna love this 510-cart. Offering consumers the same Fatso-fire and same Fatso-flavor, this solvent-free oil pulls like a fresh rosin dab from a squeaky clean rig. Extracted from the Legend OG x GMO Cookies cross, Fatso’s fresh terpenes are loaded with aromatic hits of garlic, coffee, and skunk. Check your appetite for relaxing before taking a pull off this rosin cart, Fatso’s effects are fast-acting and long-lasting.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
