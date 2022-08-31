The .05g Fasto Rosin Cartridge — If you love Fatso Live Rosin and Fatso Cold Cure Badder — you’re gonna love this 510-cart. Offering consumers the same Fatso-fire and same Fatso-flavor, this solvent-free oil pulls like a fresh rosin dab from a squeaky clean rig. Extracted from the Legend OG x GMO Cookies cross, Fatso’s fresh terpenes are loaded with aromatic hits of garlic, coffee, and skunk. Check your appetite for relaxing before taking a pull off this rosin cart, Fatso’s effects are fast-acting and long-lasting.