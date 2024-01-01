Step up to First Class Funk Top Shelf Flower, where a GMO x Jet Fuel Gelato cross creates a high-altitude experience. With its robust blend of zesty terpenes, these tightly structured nugs promise adventure. Feel the spicy relaxation unfold, offering a peaceful and inspired journey. Every exhale delivers a first-class ticket to a serene headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.