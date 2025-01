WCC’s First Class Funk Liquid Rosin drops that GMO heat in a convenient half-gram cart, crossing GMO x Jet Fuel Gelato genetics for a seriously funky ride. Each pull hits the palate with waves of garlic gas and creamy gelato terps. Delivering a complex aroma of gas and spice, First Class Funk is a go-to-vape for those heads who want that authentic flavor on the go.



