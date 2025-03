First Class Funk Live Resin Badder delivers a nuanced snap of garlic funk. An Indica-leaning full spectrum extract, it highlights some of the best characteristics expressed by the GMO x Jet Fuel Gelato cross. The nose on high end concentrate produces a mild aroma of zesty garlic, yeast, and dough. Delivering a gassed-up dab of doughy citrus with a garlic exhale, the high from this spicy badder creates a peaceful and calm feeling with an inspired headspace

