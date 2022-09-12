First Class Funk Live Resin Sugar delivers that GMO funk! A great Hybrid concentrate that leans towards the Indica side of the spectrum, the strain was bred by Compound Genetics. A cross of the GMO x Jet Fuel Gelato cultivars, the nose on this LRS has an aroma of strong garlic and petrol. Delivering a complex flavor of gas, garlic, citrus, and spice, a dab of this sugar expresses a uniquely fruity vape with a peppered exhale. Both relaxing and blissful, the effects are potent and cerebral.