First Class Funk Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder delivers a nuanced snap of garlic funk. Bred by Headwater and processed by West Coast Cure, this rosin highlights some of the best characteristics expressed by the GMO x Jet Fuel Gelato cross. The nose on this cold cure rosin produces a mild aroma of zesty garlic, yeast, and dough. Delivering a gassed-up dab of doughy citrus with a garlic exhale, the high from this spicy cold-cured badder creates a peaceful and calm feeling with an inspired headspace
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.