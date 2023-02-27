First Class Funk Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder delivers a nuanced snap of garlic funk. Bred by Headwater and processed by West Coast Cure, this rosin highlights some of the best characteristics expressed by the GMO x Jet Fuel Gelato cross. The nose on this cold cure rosin produces a mild aroma of zesty garlic, yeast, and dough. Delivering a gassed-up dab of doughy citrus with a garlic exhale, the high from this spicy cold-cured badder creates a peaceful and calm feeling with an inspired headspace

