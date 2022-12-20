About this product
First Class Funk Rosin Cartridge smacks of that GMO spice! The half-gram tank of solventless rosin leans towards the Indica side of the spectrum. Its gassed-up flavor and effect are inherited from the strain's genetic lineage: a cross of the GMO x Jet Fuel Gelato. Delivering a complex flavor of gas, garlic, citrus, and spice, a dab of this sugar expresses a uniquely fruity vape with a peppered exhale. Both relaxing and blissful, the effects are potent and cerebral.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
