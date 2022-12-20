First Class Funk Rosin Cartridge smacks of that GMO spice! The half-gram tank of solventless rosin leans towards the Indica side of the spectrum. Its gassed-up flavor and effect are inherited from the strain's genetic lineage: a cross of the GMO x Jet Fuel Gelato. Delivering a complex flavor of gas, garlic, citrus, and spice, a dab of this sugar expresses a uniquely fruity vape with a peppered exhale. Both relaxing and blissful, the effects are potent and cerebral.