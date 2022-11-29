West Coast Cure’s Flan Top Shelf Flower is an Indica-leaning hybrid cross of Mochi x Dosidos. A flan-tastic strain, the flowers have a colorful appearance, dense knuckled structure, and a fruit and gas nose. While the buds emit a ripe berry and earth aroma, its flavor expresses a berry-backed zest of gas and mint. A prismatic blur of green, purple, and peach, the bud's collective terpenes and cannabinoids create a peaceful and relaxed headspace.