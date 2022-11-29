About this product
West Coast Cure’s Flan Top Shelf Flower is an Indica-leaning hybrid cross of Mochi x Dosidos. A flan-tastic strain, the flowers have a colorful appearance, dense knuckled structure, and a fruit and gas nose. While the buds emit a ripe berry and earth aroma, its flavor expresses a berry-backed zest of gas and mint. A prismatic blur of green, purple, and peach, the bud's collective terpenes and cannabinoids create a peaceful and relaxed headspace.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC