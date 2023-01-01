Florida Lemons Live Resin Badder is a sultry Hybrid extract from the Florida OG x Lemon Skunk cross. Creamy with a batter-like consistency, its whipped and mixed terpenes create a mouthwatering aroma of skunked-out citrus with a diesel kicker. A kushy dab with breezy effects, the high leaves consumers feeling relaxed, open, and accepting.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.