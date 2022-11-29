About this product
Florida Oranges Top Shelf Flower is a heady Sativa cultivar that’s both thought-provoking and relaxing. Dubbed for its citrus-centric flavors, the buds have a ripe orange nose and matching sweet orange juice taste. Tightly knuckled and sticky, the buds are olive green with bright orange pistils and thick layers of ripe trichomes. Therapeutic. Relaxing. Inspired: when life offers lemons, turn to Florida Oranges!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
