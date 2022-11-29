Florida Oranges Top Shelf Flower is a heady Sativa cultivar that’s both thought-provoking and relaxing. Dubbed for its citrus-centric flavors, the buds have a ripe orange nose and matching sweet orange juice taste. Tightly knuckled and sticky, the buds are olive green with bright orange pistils and thick layers of ripe trichomes. Therapeutic. Relaxing. Inspired: when life offers lemons, turn to Florida Oranges!