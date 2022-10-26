Forbidden Cherries Top Shelf Flower is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross of Forbidden Gelato x Cherrytopia. The perfectly cured buds have a strong nose with notes of citrus, berries, vanilla and gas. And offering a terpy treat for the senses, its taste is sweet berry & citrus with a light cherry finish. The buds are compact, dense green and purple, with orange hairs and frosty ripe trichomes. A potent and relaxing strain, its effects are recommended for late-day use.