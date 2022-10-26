About this product
Forbidden Cherries Top Shelf Flower is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross of Forbidden Gelato x Cherrytopia. The perfectly cured buds have a strong nose with notes of citrus, berries, vanilla and gas. And offering a terpy treat for the senses, its taste is sweet berry & citrus with a light cherry finish. The buds are compact, dense green and purple, with orange hairs and frosty ripe trichomes. A potent and relaxing strain, its effects are recommended for late-day use.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
