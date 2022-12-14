About this product
Forbidden Runtz Premium Flower is, as some might surmise, a Hybrid cross of Forbidden Fruit x Runtz. An amazing phenotype selected for its inspired aroma and heady flavor, its tangy zest smacks of sweet fruits with just the right amount of petrol. A chill smoke with a creative vibe, its effects provide a balanced headspace of relaxed inspiration.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
