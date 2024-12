Forbidden Zkittlez Premium Flower is a three-way cross of Forbidden Fruit x Mendo Royal x California Black Rose. A Hybrid strain, its terpene profile produces a sweet and musky nose and a Myrcene-forward flavor with a gassy exhale. The effects of this dense and colorful strain are a novel muse for the spent consumer that seeks to foster an intensely calming mindset with a creative kicker.





