Forbidden Zkittlez Premium Flower is a three-way cross of Forbidden Fruit x Mendo Royal x California Black Rose. A Hybrid strain, its terpene profile produces a sweet and musky nose and a fruit-forward flavor with a gassy exhale. The effects of this dense and colorful strain are a novel muse for the spent consumer that fosters an intensely calming mindset with a creative kicker.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.