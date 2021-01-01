About this product

West Coast Cure’sTM Foreign Glue Cure Joint is a hybrid that is a select phenotype of the Original Glue strain. A joint that’s sure to please even the most discriminating of smokers, it provides a sweet and earthy flavor with hints of vanilla. A great wake-and-bake strain with a solid overall high, this one can easily be enjoyed throughout the day.



The Foreign Glue Cure Joint is a terpene and cannabinoid fueled smoke that’s overtly pungent and skunky. The strain is thought to be useful for consumers looking to manage conditions like insomnia, depression, and loss of appetite. Due to its high THC content and genetic link to Gorilla Glue #4, this strain is believed to help with chronic pain.



* West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.