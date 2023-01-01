Frog Glue Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cross of the Frog x GG4 genetics. The strain is known for its fast-acting, heavy-hitting effects and its smooth and creamy flavor. The trichome-loaded buds are small but dense with a light green color and orange hairs, making it an attractive choice for both “bag appeal” and effect. The buds' aroma smacks of pungent earthy, while the taste has notes of citrus and pine. As with most Hybrid strains, Frog Glue offers an uplifting euphoria that gradually moves into a full-melt body high.

