About this product
Frosted Cookies Live Resin Cartridge is a 1g tank of Indica leaning resin. Packed with a terpy profile of fruit, spice, and earth, the oil's zesty flavor was extracted from a whole-plant, full-spectrum phenotype of the Frosted Cookies cultivar. A euphoric vape with creative effects, the high provides a calm headspace and artistic edge.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC