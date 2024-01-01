WCC’s Frozen Cherries Jefferey Single is a frosty Hybrid joint that delivers a chill fusion of giggles and heady relaxation. Like a winter wonderland for your senses, this 1.2g joint is carefully crafted from WCC's whole nug flower, enriched with THCa diamonds, and layered with kief sourced from our Top Shelf collection. The Frozen Cherries Jefferey – it's what festive friends bring to the party!

