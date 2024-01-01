WCC’s Frozen Cherries Jefferey Single is a frosty Hybrid joint that delivers a chill fusion of giggles and heady relaxation. Like a winter wonderland for your senses, this 1.2g joint is carefully crafted from WCC's whole nug flower, enriched with THCa diamonds, and layered with kief sourced from our Top Shelf collection. The Frozen Cherries Jefferey – it's what festive friends bring to the party!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.