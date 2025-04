Frozen Cherries Premium Flower are a frosty Indica that helps the overactive mind unwind, relax, and embrace the chill vibes. These densely structured, handpicked buds are like a winter wonderland in your bowl. With a flavor so sweet it'll have you craving a cherry snow cone, these cherries are the coolest cats in the cannabis kingdom. Frozen Cherries, because life is too short not to have a little fun with your stash!

