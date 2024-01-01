WCC’s Frozen Cherries Jefferey 5-pack is a frosty set of Hybrid .65g joints that deliver a chill fusion of fruit-filled giggles and heady relaxation. Like a winter wonderland for your senses, these joints are carefully crafted from WCC's whole nug flower, enriched with THCa diamonds, and layered with kief sourced from our Top Shelf collection. The Frozen Cherries Jefferey – its what festive friends bring to the party!

