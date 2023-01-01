WCC’s Frozen Grapes Premium Flower will take you on a wild trip without leaving the house. An Indica-leaning cross of Grapes of Wrath x Banana Split, its unique terpene profile provides a chill aroma with notes of grapes and diesel, while its flavor picks up on sweet, earthy tones. The buds are dense and loaded with ripe milky trichomes, making for a quality smoke that delivers a full-melt body buzz with cerebral stimulation. When lit, ripped and exhaled, the high feels exotic and relaxed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.