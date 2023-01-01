WCC’s Frozen Grapes Premium Flower will take you on a wild trip without leaving the house. An Indica-leaning cross of Grapes of Wrath x Banana Split, its unique terpene profile provides a chill aroma with notes of grapes and diesel, while its flavor picks up on sweet, earthy tones. The buds are dense and loaded with ripe milky trichomes, making for a quality smoke that delivers a full-melt body buzz with cerebral stimulation. When lit, ripped and exhaled, the high feels exotic and relaxed.

