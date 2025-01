Frozen Grapes Live Resin Cartridge creates an immersive experience with its unique terpene profile and breezy effect. Extracted from its namesake cultivar at peak maturation to preserve the frosty terpenes and potent cannabinoids, this live resin cart offers a gassy and earthy profile. When clicked, ripped, and exhaled, it creates an ice-cool vape with a sub-zero headspace.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

read more