Frozen Margy Premium Flower is a Hybrid smoke that packs a frosty punch! The genetic offspring of a Sour Dub x Triangle Kush x Chem Dog cross, the flower from this three-way collaboration creates an uplifting yet calming effect. The terpenes from these colorful and dense flowers manifest a gassy potpourri of sweet citrus and skunky earth. A chill strain with a motivated vibe, Frozen Margy provides the perfect balance of flavor and effect.



