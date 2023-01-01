Frozen Margy Premium Flower is a Hybrid smoke that packs a frosty punch! The genetic offspring of a Sour Dub x Triangle Kush x Chem Dog cross, the flower from this three-way collaboration creates an uplifting yet calming effect. The terpenes from these colorful and dense flowers manifest a gassy potpourri of sweet citrus and skunky earth. A chill strain with a motivated vibe, Frozen Margy provides the perfect balance of flavor and effect.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.