Fruit Tartz Top Shelf Flower is a 3-way Hybrid cross of Strawberry Cough x Grape Ape x Apple Tarts. The strain has an unmistakable sweet and fruity aroma, reminiscent of tart candy. Its flavor perfectly balances the sweet and tart notes with a hint of earthy skunkiness. Fruit Tartz’s effects are uplifting and dynamic, with just a touch of calming Indica properties. Another one of those high-functioning strains that leave you feeling relaxed and creative, its high creates an ideal headspace for getting creative projects done.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.