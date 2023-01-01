Fruit Tartz Top Shelf Flower is a 3-way Hybrid cross of Strawberry Cough x Grape Ape x Apple Tarts. The strain has an unmistakable sweet and fruity aroma, reminiscent of tart candy. Its flavor perfectly balances the sweet and tart notes with a hint of earthy skunkiness. Fruit Tartz’s effects are uplifting and dynamic, with just a touch of calming Indica properties. Another one of those high-functioning strains that leave you feeling relaxed and creative, its high creates an ideal headspace for getting creative projects done.

Show more