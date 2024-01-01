Funky Charms Premium Flower is a sweet-n-pungent Hybrid cross of Grease Monkey x Rainbow Chip. Recognized by its fruit-forward nose, the terps from this strain emit a complex aroma of spicy citrus and peppered apricots. A densely packed bud with milky-ripe trichomes, its prolonged effects instill an elevated headspace and relaxed physique. Creative and relaxing, its high adds a splash of clarity to the day.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.