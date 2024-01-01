Funky Charms Premium Flower is a sweet-n-pungent Hybrid cross of Grease Monkey x Rainbow Chip. Recognized by its fruit-forward nose, the terps from this strain emit a complex aroma of spicy citrus and peppered apricots. A densely packed bud with milky-ripe trichomes, its prolonged effects instill an elevated headspace and relaxed physique. Creative and relaxing, its high adds a splash of clarity to the day.

