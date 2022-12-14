About this product
Garapples Premium Flower - when you’re looking for a high-quality Indica experience. A cross of Gary Payton x Apples N Bananas, these delicious nuggets boast some of the most intense flavor and aroma profiles on the market today. Loaded with a high-octane aroma of sweet-ripe fruit, its flavor profile has a nice diesel funk zest. Get ready for a potent hit of flavor and effects, as its terpy high provides a deep sense of cerebral relaxation.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
