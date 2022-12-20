Garapples Premium Flower - when you’re looking for a high-quality Indica experience. A cross of Gary Payton x Apples N Bananas, these delicious nuggets boast some of the most intense flavor and aroma profiles on the market today. Loaded with a high-octane aroma of sweet-ripe fruit, its flavor profile has a nice diesel funk zest. Get ready for a potent hit of flavor and effects, as its terpy high provides a deep sense of cerebral relaxation.