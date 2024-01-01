Garlic Bananas Premium Flower produces a fusion of flavors so delicious ... it's like your taste buds stumbled into a comedy club! A dope cross of GMO x Banana OG, this Indica-leaning cross expresses a flavor-packed smoke with garlic vibes and banana bravado. Compact, colorful, and aromatic, Garlic Bananas are a potent punchline for your senses!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.