Garlic Breath T4 Cold Cure Badder isn’t for the faint of nose—this one’s pungent and umami-rich, with heavy notes of roasted garlic and earthy musk. Cold cured to lock in the funk, it delivers a smooth, savory dab that hits deep and lingers long after. Creamy in texture and loud in flavor, this badder doesn’t ask for attention—it earns it. For those who appreciate the louder side of luxury, Garlic Breath is exactly where you want to be.

