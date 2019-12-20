West Coast Cure
Garlic Budder Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
Garlic Budder Cold Cure Rosin is a muscular, Indica dominant extract that produces a savory and sweet profile. Created from a hybridized cross of GMO Cookies and Melon Rings, this solventless concentrate expresses a hardy taste and penetrating aroma. Another loud and proud dab from WCC, this Rosin has a garlicky nose, a sweet and fruity flavor profile, and a light melon finish. A zesty treat for those with elevated tolerance levels, this rosin makes those stressful days a tad more tolerable.
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
GMO Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
476 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!