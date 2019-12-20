About this product

Garlic Budder Cold Cure Rosin is a muscular, Indica dominant extract that produces a savory and sweet profile. Created from a hybridized cross of GMO Cookies and Melon Rings, this solventless concentrate expresses a hardy taste and penetrating aroma. Another loud and proud dab from WCC, this Rosin has a garlicky nose, a sweet and fruity flavor profile, and a light melon finish. A zesty treat for those with elevated tolerance levels, this rosin makes those stressful days a tad more tolerable.



* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.