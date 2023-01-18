Garlic Budder Live Resin Wet Badder is a dynamic Indica dominant concentrate that produces a savory and sweet dab. Crafted from a hybridized cross of GMO Cookies and Melon Rings, this single-sourced sappy extract expresses a hardy taste and penetrating aroma. A loud and proud hit of flavor and effect, it has a clovey nose, a sweet and fruity flavor profile, and a light melon finish. A heady treat for those with elevated expectations, this wet badder helps make stressful days a tad more tolerable.