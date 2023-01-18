About this product
Garlic Budder Live Resin Wet Badder is a dynamic Indica dominant concentrate that produces a savory and sweet dab. Crafted from a hybridized cross of GMO Cookies and Melon Rings, this single-sourced sappy extract expresses a hardy taste and penetrating aroma. A loud and proud hit of flavor and effect, it has a clovey nose, a sweet and fruity flavor profile, and a light melon finish. A heady treat for those with elevated expectations, this wet badder helps make stressful days a tad more tolerable.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
