Spice up your happy hour with WCC's Garlic Cocktail Live Rosin Badder! This Tier 2 extract packs a heady punch, mixing savory garlic with a zesty twist for a fusion that will tantalize the taste buds. Pressed and processed by WCC, each dab delivers a snap of garlicky goodness that's as bold as it is delicious. For those looking for a savory escape, this Garlic Cocktail should be your go-to dab for a flavor-packed respite.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
