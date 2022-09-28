About this product
WCC’s Garlic Cocktail .5g Rosin Cartridge is a solvent-free, Indica-dominant extract that produces a savory and sweet profile. The high-terpene oil was extracted from the sun-grown cross of the GMO and Mimosa strains. Both sweet and spicy, the flavor expresses earthy notes of garlic, cloves and citrus. A potent vape oil for sophisticated dabbers, this vape-worthy cocktail produces a relaxed dab-like experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC