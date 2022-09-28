WCC’s Garlic Cocktail .5g Rosin Cartridge is a solvent-free, Indica-dominant extract that produces a savory and sweet profile. The high-terpene oil was extracted from the sun-grown cross of the GMO and Mimosa strains. Both sweet and spicy, the flavor expresses earthy notes of garlic, cloves and citrus. A potent vape oil for sophisticated dabbers, this vape-worthy cocktail produces a relaxed dab-like experience.