Garlic Cocktail Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder: Put something truly soothing on your dab-tool tonight! A butter-like badder – this form is another non-alcoholic mixer of tangerine and citrus terps with fresh cannabinoids. The solvent-free dabs have a tangy and coffee-garlic nose and express a strong clove-like palate with a fruity exhale. Garlic Cocktail – the strain – was cultivated by Humboldt Kine Farms. A legacy northern California craft cannabis producer that specializes in extra terpy, sun-grown genetics, their fresh frozen flowers are converted by WCC’s skilled hash makers into one of the best “Garlic Cocktails” you’ll ever taste. Limited. Citrus-centric. Energized.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
