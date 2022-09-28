Garlic Cocktail Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder: Put something truly soothing on your dab-tool tonight! A butter-like badder – this form is another non-alcoholic mixer of tangerine and citrus terps with fresh cannabinoids. The solvent-free dabs have a tangy and coffee-garlic nose and express a strong clove-like palate with a fruity exhale. Garlic Cocktail – the strain – was cultivated by Humboldt Kine Farms. A legacy northern California craft cannabis producer that specializes in extra terpy, sun-grown genetics, their fresh frozen flowers are converted by WCC’s skilled hash makers into one of the best “Garlic Cocktails” you’ll ever taste. Limited. Citrus-centric. Energized.