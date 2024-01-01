Spice up your happy hour with WCC's Garlic Cocktail Live Rosin Badder! This T3 extract packs a heady punch, mixing savory garlic with a zesty twist for a fusion that will tantalize the taste buds. Pressed and processed by WCC, each dab delivers a snap of garlicky goodness that's as bold as it is delicious. For those looking for a savory escape, this Garlic Cocktail should be your go-to dab for a flavor-packed respite.

