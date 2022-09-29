Garlic Cocktail Live Rosin Fresh Press: Put something soothing on your dab-tool tonight! An amber, non-alcoholic cocktail of tangerine terpenes and fresh cannabinoids, these solvent-free dabs have a tangy-garlic and earth nose and a strong clove-like palate. Garlic Cocktail – the strain – was cultivated by Humboldt Kine Farms. A legacy northern California craft cannabis producer that specializes in extra terpy, sun-grown genetics, their fresh frozen flowers are converted by WCC’s skilled hash makers into one of the best “Garlic Cocktails” you’ll ever taste. Limited, rare, citrus-centric, and intoxicating, don’t be surprised if this one sells out fast.