Garlic Cocktail Live Rosin Fresh Press: Put something soothing on your dab-tool tonight! An amber, non-alcoholic cocktail of tangerine terpenes and fresh cannabinoids, these solvent-free dabs have a tangy-garlic and earth nose and a strong clove-like palate. Garlic Cocktail – the strain – was cultivated by Humboldt Kine Farms. A legacy northern California craft cannabis producer that specializes in extra terpy, sun-grown genetics, their fresh frozen flowers are converted by WCC’s skilled hash makers into one of the best “Garlic Cocktails” you’ll ever taste. Limited, rare, citrus-centric, and intoxicating, don’t be surprised if this one sells out fast.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
