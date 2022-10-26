WCC’s Garlic Cookies Premium Flower is a spicy Indica dominant hybrid that crosses the award-winning genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg. Selected for its distinct flavor profile of tangy garlic, onion, and gas, the strain's aroma is a garlic spice with notes of coffee and earth. The flowers express a dense olive green bud with noticeable purple calyxes and a generous coating of ripe trichomes. The effects are strong, relaxing, and are sure to elevate your mood.