WCC’s Garlic Cookies Premium Flower is a spicy Indica dominant hybrid that crosses the award-winning genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg. Selected for its distinct flavor profile of tangy garlic, onion, and gas, the strain's aroma is a garlic spice with notes of coffee and earth. The flowers express a dense olive green bud with noticeable purple calyxes and a generous coating of ripe trichomes. The effects are strong, relaxing, and are sure to elevate your mood.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
