Garlic Cookies Diamond Infused Premium Flower drops those spicy terps, rolling deep in an Indica-leaning gene pool with a lineage from the heavy-hitters, Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg. GC’s terpene mashup drips with Caryophyllene spice zest and Myrcene’s earthy vibe. The buds are a visually hyped, flaunting dense olive green hue with purple calyxes and a blinged-out coat of diamonds and trichomes.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
