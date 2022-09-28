Garlic Cookies Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a pungent and potent solventless hash rosin extract. Selected from sun-grown craft cannabis with a distinct terpene profile of tangy garlic, onion, and petrol -- the rosin expresses a spicy dab of fresh cloves, coffee, and earth. Cultivated by Humboldt County’s Emerald Queen Farms and extracted by West Coast Cure's master hash makers, Garlic Cookies’ cold cured rosin is strong, relaxing, and sure to spice up your day!