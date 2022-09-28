About this product
Garlic Cookies Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a pungent and potent solventless hash rosin extract. Selected from sun-grown craft cannabis with a distinct terpene profile of tangy garlic, onion, and petrol -- the rosin expresses a spicy dab of fresh cloves, coffee, and earth. Cultivated by Humboldt County’s Emerald Queen Farms and extracted by West Coast Cure's master hash makers, Garlic Cookies’ cold cured rosin is strong, relaxing, and sure to spice up your day!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
