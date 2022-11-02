About this product
Garlic Cookies Rosin Cartridge is a solvent-free half-gram tank of Indica dominant oil. A discreet dab-like vape in a 510 cart, its oil expresses a garlic-funk vape with a sugar cookie zest. All-killer with no filler – these solventless rosin carts are produced without additives or thinners. This loud and proud .5g cart offers the consumer a garlicky nose, a buttery sweet palate, and heady effects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC