WCC’s Garlic Juice Bhomb Line 0.5g Liquid Rosin CUREbar Pro is the ultimate blend of convenience and quality. Designed for those who appreciate the finest things in life, this device encapsulates the Bhomb tier’s dedication to perfection, featuring first-washed, top-tier trichome heads. More than just a convenient device; it’s a carefully crafted experience where exceptional genetics, rich aroma, and potent effects come together to deliver an elevated trip with every pull.

