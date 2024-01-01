Garlic Juice - 10G Top Shelf Indoor Flower - Headstash

by West Coast Cure
About this product

Garlic Juice Top Shelf Flower by West Coast Cure is an Indica dominant hybrid flower from Oni Seed CO. An appetizing strain that crosses GMO and Papaya, this cultivar has a gassy aroma with a complex spiciness and a light earth finish. Its overall flavor profile smacks of GMO’s zesty garlic and finishes with Papaya’s terpy notes. A great smoke for relaxing after work or on a lazy day off, the effects are powerful and prolonged.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000171-LIC
