Garlic Juice Top Shelf Flower by West Coast Cure is an Indica dominant hybrid flower from Oni Seed CO. An appetizing strain that crosses GMO and Papaya, this cultivar has a gassy aroma with a complex spiciness and a light earth finish. Its overall flavor profile smacks of GMO’s zesty garlic and finishes with Papaya’s terpy notes. A great smoke for relaxing after work or on a lazy day off, the effects are powerful and prolonged.

Show more